HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, the state opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those who are 16 years and up.
This next tier in the rollout includes 1.3 million people, many of whom started taking advantage of scheduling a vaccine on Thursday.
In Hartford, a clinic was held at the Dept. of Public Works parking lot for employees, and even Mayor Luke Bronin.
CT Vaccine Rollout: 16 and up now eligible to register
Earlier this week, Hartford officials announced they were enhancing efforts to bring the vaccines to people without barriers.
The city is even hosting a walk-up clinic at the Walmart parking lot off Flatbush Avenue at 2 p.m., which is meant for Hartford residents who are 18 and up. Those who show up will need to bring proof that they are a city resident and over 18.
Certain high-risk individuals will be prioritized, like those with cancer treatments, intellectual and developmental disabilities.
For more information on how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine, click here or call 877-918-2224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.