HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The City of Hartford is hoping that, before you confirm your online purchase or drive to a big box store, you think about shopping local.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Pratt Street.
But on Black Friday, little foot traffic is seen while retailers and restaurants, like Sorella. are ready for business.
Ann Kendall works at Sorella Restaurant and she said, “It’s much less predictable than it used to be. We used to know a lot more often when we would be busy and when we wouldn’t.”
A holiday market hopes to bring in crowds this season.
Known as Winterfair, about 100 businesses will showcase vendors at empty storefronts through pop-ups over 23 market days.
Hanging Hills Brewery plans to host a pop-up beer hall here with its winter garden.
Josh Jenkins is the Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Organizer at Hanging Hills Brewery.
He said, “That’s huge for us to create these spaces where people feel like they belong, a variety of people, offer diversity. Ultimately, aiming to accomplish our goal of creating a collective culture.”
Creating a collective culture also looks beyond Pratt and Trumbull Streets.
On Main Street, Track23 Clothing Company is part of Winterfair.
The urban retailer got a pop of business before noon.
Jarone Wilson is the district manager at Track 23 Clothing Company.
He said, “there’s a lot of businesses that shut down because of the pandemic and there’s some that flourished and there’s some that just got by.”
Wilson says the business considers itself as one that luckily got by thanks to loyal customers.
To stay afloat they need new and repeat customers.
Back at Sorella, the restaurant hopes the holiday market attracts people in and out of the city limits.
Kendall said, “Hartford needs you. The City of Hartford has been quieter since COVID.”
