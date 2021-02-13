Several people were rescued from a burning home in Hartford overnight.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Several people were rescued from a burning home in Hartford overnight.

Fire crews were called to a multi-family home on Garden Street just after 3 a.m. Saturday for the report of a fire.

As firefighters battled the blaze, at least six people had to be rescued from the home and transported to the hospital.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Officials said 11 people lived in the three-story home.

As of 6 a.m., crews remained at the scene and the road was still shut down.

