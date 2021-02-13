HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Several people were rescued from a burning home in Hartford overnight.
Fire crews were called to a multi-family home on Garden Street just after 3 a.m. Saturday for the report of a fire.
#BREAKING: 6 people transported to the hospital following a fire on Garden Street in Hartford. 1 firefighter taken to the hospital after they slipped and fell. 11 people lived in the 3 story building and are displaced. Updates now on @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/GoSXhtvoi5— Ayah Galal (@ayahgalal) February 13, 2021
As firefighters battled the blaze, at least six people had to be rescued from the home and transported to the hospital.
A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Officials said 11 people lived in the three-story home.
As of 6 a.m., crews remained at the scene and the road was still shut down.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.