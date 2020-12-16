HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Winter Storm Bailey has been hitting the Capitol City for a few hours.
For the first time, the city pre-treated the roads, which did help during the initial part of the storm. For most of the night, there was pavement to be seen, so there weren’t very many issues on the roads.
That may start to change as we get deeper into the storm.
The roads are now covered with snow, which can become dangerous.
The first flakes started to fly in Hartford around 7 p.m. and it hasn’t stopped since.
As the night wears on, the snow is only expected to get heavier.
“It’s ok, I live it. It’s my type of weather, my birthday was just on Sunday, so it’s nice to see white before Christmas,” said Shaquille Kilibrew.
After a relatively mild winter last year, Mother Nature is now making up for it.
Kilibrew has to move his car off the street into designated snow lots. In Hartford, the city opens up blue light lots and school lots, so cars won’t get towed.
Hartford’s parking ban for Winter Storm Bailey is 36 hours, ending Friday morning at 6 a.m.
“The parking ban is there so that our DPQ team can do their work safely and well. We have a lot of narrow streets in the city,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.
Kilibrew lives a mile and a half from Betances Schools, so the football player is in for a walk.
“I’ll get used to this. Coach says if you’re not moving around, you’re not getting warm, so hopefully I’ll move enough to get warm,” Kilibrew said.
Schools in the city are going 100 percent online on Thursday.
Also, while 37 state DPW workers have been sidelines due to the coronavirus, only one in Hartford is sitting out, so all 36 snow removal equipment are out trying to keep up with the storm.
