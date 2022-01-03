HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Hartford announced a mask mandate for the month of January.

Mayor Luke Bronin made the announcement on Monday.

Bronin said the order includes exceptions for those with relevant medical conditions, those under the age of 2, those eating or drinking, and in certain circumstances inside private offices and office-buildings.

“We all hope that the omicron surge will soon peak and that we'll see case rates fall, but with the current numbers, we've got to do whatever we can, even at the margins," he said. "In putting this indoor mask requirement back in place right now, we're thinking first and foremost about those frontline workers who have no choice but to interact with the public at large, and who deserve whatever additional protection we can give them."

The city lifted its indoor mask mandate in November.

Before that, the mandate was in place since mid-August.

“We are all eager to put COVID behind us," said Hartford City Council president Maly Rosado. "Putting a temporary indoor mask mandate back in place for January will help to control the spread of the omicron variant and to protect the most vulnerable members of our community."

Bronin also said there's a plan for additional COVID-19 testing kits and N95 masks.

"Starting [Monday], we'll also be making priority distributions of additional at-home COVID test kits as well as a significant number of N95 and KN95 masks," he said. "We received approximately 9,000 new at-home test kits from the state on Sunday, and following our public distribution of 8,000 test kits last week, our priority right now is to support Hartford Public Schools teaching staff, along with staff and students at City of Hartford Early Learning Centers and the Family Child Care Network. We will also be providing an allocation of kits to the Hartford Housing Authority for distribution to staff and each of their households, and to elderly assisted living facilities and housing developments with homebound seniors. Lastly, we will designate a supply of kits for City employees providing essential in-person public services, to help ensure continuity of government services during the surge.”