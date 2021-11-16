HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It has become a nationwide issue that there aren’t enough teachers.
Hartford is one of many cities dealing with this shortage. Dozens of positions are available.
“The last year-and-a-half has been one of constant change,” said Hartford Federation of Teachers Union President Carol Gale.
She said that change isn’t always positive.
Gale believes teachers are leaving due to the coronavirus, high stress levels, and they’re jumping ship to other districts because they’re less demanding.
“Every single person said, ‘because I’m overworked and underappreciated’,” Gale explained.
As part of the federal COVID relief funding, Hartford Public Schools added 119 new positions that didn’t exist before.
Since August, Hartford Public Schools has hired more than 403 staff members, and 213 of those are teachers.
Even with those new hires, Hartford still needs to fill 163 teaching positions, and 40 of those positions are in special education.
“That actually is a state level, but national level shortage. It existed last year. It existed before COVID. We also have our speech and language pathologists and therapists, that has been a challenge for us and nationwide,” said Hartford Superintendent of Schools Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.
As part of a nationwide trend, 8 percent of new teachers leave, and another 8 percent of teachers jump from district to district.
Torres-Rodriguez said these vacancies can be a challenge for the kids.
“It does impact students, which is why for our local, at the state, and national level, with our partners at higher ed, to have a broader and deeper strategy to address this concern,” she said.
The district is currently investing in social and emotional wellness for staff and students.
They’re also giving teachers opportunities to collaborate and learn from one another.
Plus, 400 teachers in grades 1 to 3 are now equipped with professional support and development around reading.
“That matters to teachers. We are trying to address it there and also balance the tension between supporting our adults and meeting the needs of our students that require acceleration and recovery,” Torres-Rodriguez said.
For new hires, incentives are being offered, including signing bonuses and referral programs.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.