HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The City of Hartford issued a parking ban ahead of incoming snow expected for Sunday evening into Monday morning.
Mayor Luke Bronin issued the ban on Saturday afternoon on the heels of Winter Storm Xena.
Bronin tweeted the parking ban will go in effect at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, and will remain in place until Monday at 6 p.m.
Channel 3 Meteorologists are expecting snow, from Winter Storm Wayne, to arrive late Sunday late and continue to Monday morning bringing about 4 to 8 inches of snow over most of Connecticut.
Southeast Connecticut may see less snow, as Meteorologist Mike Cameron is predicting 2 to 4 inches of snow.
During a parking ban, the City of Hartford prohibits on street parking. Hartford established ‘blue light lots’ at 16 major intersections to residents to park cars during a parking ban.
The lights are illuminated 6 hours before the parking ban is issued.
