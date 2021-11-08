HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - City leaders in Hartford believe red light cameras would make the streets safer, but critics argue that installing them would be nothing more than a way for a struggling city to collect cash from its residents.
One of the recent events that spurred the debate was a deadly hit-and-run wreck at an intersection back in 2019. Sharlene Mansfield, 55, was struck and killed as she tried to cross Hillside Avenue right near New Britain Avenue. The driver just kept going.
Not long after Mansfield died, Hartford City Council members began discussing the potential addition of red light cameras. They are expected to formally request the state legislature for permission to implement a red light camera pilot program to collect more information.
Supporters argue that the cameras would make city streets safer. They point to a study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety that found red light cameras curb deadly wrecks by more than 20 percent where they were implemented.
If the pilot program is approved, no fines would be collected initially. Critics, however, worry that could change after they are installed and argue the cameras would just end up being a cash grab by city leaders.
The reason Hartford has to ask for a pilot program is because red light cameras are not legal in Connecticut.
State lawmakers have debated the issue in the past, but the idea never received widespread support.
(1) comment
Do it. There is no invasion of privacy.
