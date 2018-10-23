HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The city of Hartford has approved to raise the minimum age to purchase nicotine products.
The age was raised from 18 to 21.
To buy tobacco products in the city, you will need an ID that proves you are at least 21-years-old.
On Monday night, the city council voted to pass a proposal that would ban selling or distributing nicotine products to anyone under the age of 21.
That includes things like cigarettes, vaping, chewing tobacco, and e-cigs.
It was a unanimous vote or 9-0.
Last week, the American Lung and Heart Association attended a meeting supporting the plan.
Council member Larry Deutch who proposed the bill says the city needs to take steps to protect young people from the dangers of tobacco and nicotine.
“I think it’ll make a difference because it will cut down the access that young people have especially between 18 and 21 which is when they’ll likely get addicted,” said Deutsch.
Evenly Levesque's loss of her grandfather inspired her to a journey to Hartford's City council meeting.
"He started smoking and wasn't able to quit and eventually got lung cancer and couldn't survive and he passed away and it was really, really hard," said Levesque.
She and other volunteers had been lobbying leaders to raise Hartford's minimum age to buying nicotine from 18 to 21.
"I have seen it first hand, an 18-year-old or a senior in high school buying it and giving it to my friends and that scares me," said Levesque.
More cities could be following suit.
The city of Bloomfield is also looking into this change. The mayor said they could vote on this issue as early as next month.
Mayor Luke Bronin said he will sign the proposal into law within the next week.
It will go into effect immediately, but it can't be enforced for 6 months.
