HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Hartford announced that the mask mandate for the month of January will not be extended.

The mask mandate expired at midnight on Tuesday.

Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement Monday.

“The City of Hartford will not extend our indoor mask mandate, which expires at midnight," Bronin said. "We reinstated the indoor mask mandate at the beginning of January in the face of rapidly rising case numbers and positivity rates, and we’ve now seen a steady decline in those numbers over the past few weeks."

The mandate was issued following a rapid spike in cases from the holidays.

Bronin said the order included exceptions for those with relevant medical conditions, those under the age of 2, those eating or drinking, and in certain circumstances inside private offices and office-buildings.

“We all hope that the omicron surge will soon peak and that we'll see case rates fall, but with the current numbers, we've got to do whatever we can, even at the margins," Bronin said at the time. "In putting this indoor mask requirement back in place right now, we're thinking first and foremost about those frontline workers who have no choice but to interact with the public at large, and who deserve whatever additional protection we can give them."

The city last lifted its indoor mask mandate in November.

Before that, the mandate was in place since mid-August.

“We are all eager to put COVID behind us," said Hartford City Council president Maly Rosado. "Putting a temporary indoor mask mandate back in place for January will help to control the spread of the omicron variant and to protect the most vulnerable members of our community."

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate fell to 7.3 percent, as of Monday's numbers from the Department of Public Health. The DPH also said there were 141 fewer hospitalizations compared to Friday. That's a 10 percent drop.

Bronin said on Monday that the mandate was always meant to be temporary.

However, he noted that private businesses and venues can maintain their own mandates so he recommended carrying a mask when running errands.