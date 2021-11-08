HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The city of Hartford lifted its indoor mask mandate on Monday.

Mayor Luke Bronin made the official announcement at 3:30 p.m., saying low and stable numbers are what led him to make the call.

Hartford follows several other communities who have already lifted mandates, including Rocky Hill, West Hartford and Wethersfield.

Hartford had implemented the mask mandate back in August when cases were rising.

Mayor Bronin said it’s important to follow the data, and siad that’s what he did when he imposed the indoor mandate, and that’s what he’s doing now by terminating it.

He did add that if another surge were to happen, it is possible that he would need to impose another mandate.

While the city removed the current indoor mask mandate, businesses, companies and employers can still require masks in their own space.

“Employers, property owners, families, can still make their decisions about whether they want to have a mask mandate. I will say that here in city hall for city facilities, we still have a requirement that in public spaces and for public interactions you got to wear a mask,” he said.

It’s also important to note that Hartford Public School students still have to wear masks at school.

That’s because that is a statewide mandate put in place by the governor.