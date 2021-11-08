HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Masks are no longer required in the city of Hartford.

Mayor Luke Bronin made the official announcement Monday, saying low and stable numbers are what led him to make the call.

Hartford follows several other communities who have already lifted mandates, including Rocky Hill, West Hartford and Wethersfield, but there are still some places in the city where you still need to mask up.

Hartford businesses and companies can still require masks if they want too.

Mayor Bronin says it’s the right thing to do since COVID numbers have remained steady since mid-October.

“I believe that it’s responsible action today to remove that mandate," Bronin said.

Businesses and residents alike were happy to hear the news.

“It's nice. It kind of feels like normal again. It’s a little refreshing to not think about ‘Oh, I forgot my mask', so it’s good," Kseniya Tkachenko of Hartford stated.

“We are really excited about it. We’re hoping it’s going to be good for business," Brendan Sullivan, manager of Max Downtown, noted.

During most of the Summer, the city didn’t have an indoor mask mandate, but Hartford leaders decided to impose one in August after the city saw a surge in cases due to the Delta variant.

Brendan Sullivan says it was difficult to go back and fourth.

“It was tough to come out of the masks and go back into them, but we’re really excited that finally we have the chance to be smiling again and see all our customers' faces, and have them see our faces too," Sullivan explained.

Restaurants, businesses, and companies can still make their own mask requirements.

Sullivan says Max Downtown will not be putting one in place.

“It’s totally up to our staff if they’d like to keep them on. They’re absolutely more than welcome to keep masks on, but for everyone who is vaccinated, they’re allowed to take them off," continued Sullivan.

While the indoor mask mandate has been terminated, Hartford Public School students and staff will still need to wear masks and they’re still required in city buildings.

“Employers, property owners, families, can still make their decisions about whether they want to have a mask mandate. I will say that here in city hall, for city facilities, we still have a requirement that, in public spaces and for public interactions, you've got to wear a mask," Bronin said.

Bronin did add that if another surge were to happen, it is possible that he would need to impose another mandate.

As for why Hartford Public Schools students and staff are required to wear a mask, that’s because there is a mandate for schools statewide that was put in place by Governor Lamont.