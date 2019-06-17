HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state’s new rail service, the Hartford line, has been operating for one year, and the ridership is better than projected.
Service takes passengers from New Haven to Springfield, MA, and along with the new service and new stations also came new development.
On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont boarded the Hartford line to celebrate it’s one-year anniversary.
"We are just getting started. This Hartford line interconnected with Springfield, eventually going over to Boston. It's a big piece of our future,” Lamont said on Monday.
Since the trains on the Hartford line started rolling one year ago, ridership has exceeded 630,000 passenger trips, which is an average of 51,000 passengers per month.
Not everyone has had the chance to ride the high-speed rail, but many are open to it.
"Anything that's mass transportation is a good idea now I think. We should get out of our cars,” said Rob Rosenthal, of Middletown.
Convenience is important, and the plan is to add more trains and newer ones, which will have up-to-code handicap accessible bathrooms.
"The decisions were made, the cars are purchased, and they are on their way,” said CT Dept. of Transportation Commissioner Joe Guilietti.
The Hartford line, along with all rail in the U.S., is subsidized by the state and federal government.
The benefit of public transportation is to get more cars off the road, and give people more options to get places.
Ridership is only part of the story, as the Hartford line has spurred $430 million in development.
In Meriden, there are new apartments and some retail space.
A big push for rail is to attract younger riders.
"Cars are expensive, and with a lot of economic issues that are happening that millennials are experiencing, public transportation is a cheaper option and a lot of times more convenient,” said Annie Rosenthal, of Middletown.
The idea for the Hartford line came from former Gov. Dannel Malloy, who was a big supporter of public transportation.
There are some new things planned as well, including a phone app, as more people want to buy their tickets online.
Also, every car is now equipped so people can bring their bikes on board.
