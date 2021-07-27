HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Bushnell Park Carousel has been running since 1914, but COVID stopped operations.
The lights are off at the carousel and there are a few signs saying its closed because of COVID.
A big question, how long is it going to remain like this?
Magnificent lights, magical horses, and excited children usually light up this corner of Bushnell Park.
The carousel and its dollar rides have enticed families for generations.
"It was always a big treat for us when we got to go downtown into the city to visit my dad. We’d go out for lunch. He’d bring us to the carousel, so I have wonderful memories going there with my siblings and mom," Sarah DeJohn of Canton tells us.
Sarah remembers the dizzying sights fondly, but the magic has been turned off and left vacant for more than a year.
DeJohn says she inquired with someone who works with the carousel about the closure.
"My father and I have been going back and forth trying to coordinate a day when I can bring my daughter down to ride on the carousel," DeJohn stated.
We reached out to the city of Hartford.
They say they are looking for a qualified operator to run the ride and open it to the public.
"I just hope that my daughter and other children get the same good time and memories enjoying the carousel like I had," DeJohn added.
We also reached out to the Carousel Museum, the name listed on the park’s website. We’re still waiting to hear back.
