HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after a woman was shot in the thigh earlier this month.
According to police, Kirk Porter-Smalls, 24, exchanged words with the victim on Jan. 4 just before 9 p.m. on Wethersfield Avenue and Wyllys Street.
Following the altercation, a gun was fired.
Police said they found three bullet casings on the scene, along with the female victim who suffered a wound to her left thigh.
The incident was captured on the Capital City Command Center camera network.
Police said they were looking for a man who wore dark clothing.
Investigators eventually secured a warrant for Porter-Smalls, whom they arrested on Thursday.
Porter-Smalls was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm.
His bond was set at $750,000.
