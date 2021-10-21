(WFSB) – A Hartford man was arrested after selling oxycodone from a New Britain Grocery Store. Eliezer Perez, known as “Ka-King,” 42, was sentenced to 4 years in prison.
In the summer of 2019, the DEA’S New Haven Tactical Squad and New Haven Police Department started investing those selling oxycodone pills from Elzier Grocery in New Britain. From July to December, 2019, police made several controlled purchases of the pills from Perez, Raul Cabrera-Vasquez the store’s owner, and others at the store.
When police searched Elzier Grocery and a nearby residence, they found more than 1000 oxycodone pills, drug packaging materials, drug ledgers, and approximately $10,000 in cash. Perez was then arrested and held since December 12, 2020. He pleaded guilty on May 11, 2021 to his charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute oxycodone.
Cabrera-Vasquez pleaded guilty to the same charge on June, 10 and was sentenced to 4 years in prison.
The case is now being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Pierpont Jr.
