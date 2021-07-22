HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s the perfect Summer day for a hot dog in the park and Brian Perry’s serving them up fresh.
Perry’s celebrating a year in business by giving away free hot dogs at Hartford’s Pope Park.
He normally sets up just outside the park daily and today’s event is a way to thank his regular customers.
"I have a real good following. Parkville community’s been good to me," Perry tells us.
The celebration is about more than just a one year anniversary, though.
Perry’s No Pork on This Fork stand has also help him turn his life around after 68 arrests and a life in and out of jail.
"Born and raised in the streets of Hartford, I was involved in street gangs, drugs, selling, using," Perry explained.
Perry actually wanted to launch his business with an event on National Hot Dog Day last year, but pandemic-related restrictions kept that from happening, so this year, he wanted to go big, with a DJ and vendors, a mini festival.
The Friends of Pope Park agreed the event was a no-brainer.
"He’s got his own business. He's going well with it. I hope he continues to do well," David Morin, president of Pope Park, said.
Perry was just sixteen when he first went to jail.
His last visit came after an arrest in 2016 on weapons related charges when he was 47.
He got out of prison in 2018 and, after a few jobs, found work at a restaurant in Bloomfield, but then the pandemic cost him his job.
He saved his unemployment benefits and took advantage of some advice his father gave him years ago.
"Him and his cousin had concession stands in Quincy, Mass. on the beach front, so he would always tell me, 'Son, a hot dog stand will change your life financially'," Perry explained.
Perry hopes to turn his cart into a restaurant.
He also wants an ice cream shop and to become a drug counselor.
To many, this might be a shocking turnaround, but Perry says he always knew he could do this.
"[Did you think you’d be having this kind of celebration, celebrating your own business?] Yes, you know, because I was tired of my past life," added Perry.
This event was actually supposed to ne on National Hot Dog day, but it was pushed back to today, because of the chance of severe storms yesterday.
Perry will be here in the northwest parking lot until 8 tonight.
