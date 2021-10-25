BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man was arrested for the murder of Jonathan DaSilva. Allegedly, Robert Sorrells fired the shots that killed DaSilva from the passenger’s seat of Frazer’s car as Frazer drove. Following the shooting, Frazer reported his car stolen. His car was later found in Woodbridge and appeared to have been set on fire.

His car was found just hours after Frazer was interviewed by homicide detectives.

On October 21, police arrested Sorrells and issued a warrant for Frazer. Frazer was charged with accessory at murder and arson in the second degree.

He is being held on $2 million dollar bond and will appear in court tomorrow.