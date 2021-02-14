Hartford man arrested following stabbing in Manchester

MANCHESTER (WFSB) - Police arrested a man following a stabbing Saturday night on Hilliard Street.
According to police, officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the area of 140 Hilliard St.
When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 33-year-old Kelvin McCullough of Hartford.
Police said McCullough was holding a large knife pointed toward the other male. After being told to drop the knife, he threw it to the ground and was detained by police.
The other male immediately indicated to officers that someone needed help toward the entrance to the building.
Police said a 33-year-old male out of Bridgeport was located at the entrance to 140 Hilliard St. suffering from multiple stab wounds including a large laceration to the abdomen.
Medical aid was immediately rendered to this victim by officers and paramedics, and the male was transported to Hartford Hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
Police charged McCullough with first-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.
McCullough was held on $150,000 and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court Feb. 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.