HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford parolee was arrested for assaulting an infant.
According to police, they drafted an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Roberto Mejias.
Probable cause was developed on Sunday in connection with the assault of the 7-month-old child.
Thanks to efforts between Hartford police, New Britain police and the Department of Corrections, Mejias was found at an address on Maple Street in New Britain.
He was taken into custody on Sunday.
The warrant is pending for risk of injury to a minor and third-degree assault.
