HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford man was arrested for assault after police said he was a suspect in a shooting that took place on Feb. 9 on Sumner Street.
Police arrested 25-year-old Anthony Torres and charged him with assault, home invasion, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Police said Torres shot a man in the groin following an argument.
The victim was taken into surgery in serious, but stable condition, police said.
Due to the severity of the incident and charges, police said they established a perimeter on Elliott Street and arrested Torres without incident.
Torres was held on a $550,000 court-set bond and is due in court on Monday in Hartford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.