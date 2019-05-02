HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man has been arrested for child porn in Hartford.
According to state police, an investigation into child porn being shared over the internet began in January of 2018.
The investigation led detectives to a residence located at 110 Park Terrace in Hartford.
In April of 2018, a search and seizure warrant was executed at that address, and Kent Roberts, 39, was developed as a suspect.
On May 2, 2019, Roberts turned himself into state police.
Roberts was held on a $250,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.