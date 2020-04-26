HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford man is facing several charges after police say he was found to be in the possession of a high capacity magazine.
According to Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero, around 2:00 Saturday afternoon, members of the Street Crimes Unit observed a gray Acura TL heading east on Pliny Street that fit the description of a vehicle wanted for its potential involvement in a shooting that happened this past Wednesday.
The Acura quickly pulled into a nearby driveway as officials attempted to pull his vehicle over.
The operator, later identified as 18-year-old Hartford resident Shermar Nelson, then got out of the vehicle and fled.
Officers eventually caught up to Nelson as he was attempting to climb a fence.
Lt. Cicero says that things with Nelson got physical when he began reaching for a firearm in his waistband.
Officials were eventually able to detain the suspect and recover the firearm.
It was later determined that Nelson already had an active warrant out for his arrest and had been arrested within the past two months on a firearms-related charge.
In addition to the active warrant, Nelson is also facing the following charges:
- Carrying a pistol without a permit
- Possession of a high capacity magazine
- Weapon in a motor vehicle
- Various motor vehicle charges
(2) comments
Time to lock this sociopathic predator up now, not after he has killed someone!
Sure he is just misunderstood. Maybe junior was just trying to hand over the (stolen?) firearm to the Officers. Yea that is what it was.
