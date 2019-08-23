HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford man is accused of criminal attempt at murder following a shooting Thursday night.
Police have arrested 29-year-old Julio Monet and charged with first-degree criminal attempt at murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal use of a firearm.
Thursday evening, just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to the area of 1053 Capitol Avenue where shots had been fired.
That’s where police found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officers were able to track down a man matching the suspect’s description within 30 minutes, in the area of Bartholomew Avenue and Hamilton Street.
Two guns and a ski mask were also found nearby.
Monet, who is a multi-convicted felon with two prior firearm convictions, is being held on a $1.05 million bond.
He was also wanted on two unrelated charges, including second-degree larceny and evading responsibility.
