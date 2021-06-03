HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police have charged a man with murder following a deadly stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon in Hartford.
Robert Smith, 38, of Hartford, was identified as the suspect. He's been charged with murder.
Police said the stabbing happened on Irving Street just before 3 p.m.
Multiple officers were seen in the area, which was blocked off with crime tape.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as 40-year-old Shedrack Bruff of Hartford, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police said he was unresponsive.
Bruff was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
About an hour-and-a-half after the stabbing, police found Smith and charged him in connection to the homicide.
He's being on a $1 million bond.
