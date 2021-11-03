HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Officers with the Hartford Police Department have arrested Travis Johnson for the August 8 murder of Juan Bautista-Garcia.
Officers responded to the area of 258 Martin Street around 5:40 p.m. after being alerted to a Shot Spotter activation.
When they arrived, they found Bautista-Garcia with gunshot wounds inside a parked car.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
During the investigation, police found probable cause to charge Travis Johnson with the murder.
An arrest warrant was drafted
On November 3, Johnson was found and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford Police Violent Crimes
He was transported to the Hartford Police Detention.
Johnson is being held on a $2 million bond.
