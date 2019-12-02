HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 66-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Hartford on Saturday.
It happened just after 4 p.m. in the area of Franklin Avenue and Bushnell Street.
Police said Daniel DeJoseph, of Hartford, was crossing the street when he was hit.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Police said DeJoseph was taken to Hartford Hospital with injuries. He died Sunday morning.
The incident remains under investigation.
According to police, this is the 15th fatal crash of 2019.
In 2018 there were 21 fatal crashes.
