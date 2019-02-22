HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer Thursday evening.
The man identified as 77-year-old Carl Loven succumbed to his injuries just before 5 p.m. Friday.
Police said the incident happened at the intersection of High Street and Walnut Street.
No charges have been filed at this point.
The driver of the tractor-trailer remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Stay tuned to Ch. 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.