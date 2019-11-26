HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police arrested a man accused in a shooting that happened earlier this month.
Police arrested Jose Rivera, of Hartford, and charged him with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm.
He’s accused of shooting a man in the leg while in the area of Main Street and Wethersfield Avenue.
When police arrested Rivera on Monday, he was found with 63 bags of heroin/fentanyl, and a loaded .45 caliber handgun.
He was additionally charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and having a pistol without a permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.