HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford man is facing charges after being accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend.
It happened on Benton Street on Thursday where a female victim told police her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her.
He was carrying a firearm at the time.
Police were able to track down the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Jesus Vega, who was found hiding under a porch.
He was taken into custody and was found with a .45 caliber firearm, 74 sleeves of heroin, crack, suboxone, and marijuana.
Vega was charged with third-degree strangulation, second-degree breach of peace, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, and interfering with police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.