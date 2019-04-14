HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police identified a city man as the latest homicide victim.
They said Derrick Nichols, 28, of Hartford, was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.
The deadly shooting happened in the area of Wooster Street and Pavillion Street.
Hartford police said they identified a person of interest, but no suspect has been arrested.
Police and the department's major crimes division was on scene.
The investigation continues.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
