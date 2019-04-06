HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford man is dead, and two juveniles are in custody after a crash involving a stolen car crash on Broad Street in Hartford on Saturday.
Police said 44-year-old, Hartford resident, Jose Mendoza was killed in a crash on Saturday afternoon.
Broad Street was closed to traffic from about 12:40 p.m. to 8 p.m. between Russ Street and Park Street while police investigated the crash.
Police arrested two juvenile suspects, and said, they are actively searching for two suspects who they believe were involved.
Neighbors told Channel 3 the scene was a spectacle on the Saturday afternoon.
"When I was coming from the store, I see the car was running, the cops was chasing the car, the car pulled up to the driveway. Right here, I guess he must have lost control," said neighbor, Mary Magdalene Santas Delgado.
Police said the car was stolen out of Colchester. The Crime Scene Division and the Accident Reconstruction team is investigating.
