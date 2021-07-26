HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford man shot after confronting suspects who were breaking into cars in his neighborhood.
That man was shot in the leg. Eyewitness News did speak to the victim’s family.
They didn’t want to go on camera, but say he was alerted by their ring security system that someone broke into his SUV.
This all happened because they say he ran outside when the thieves smashed his car window.
Pieces of glass sit on Addison Street in Hartford after the window of an SUV was shattered.
Moments later, a man was shot in the leg. It happened around 7 Sunday morning.
The man’s family is now cleaning up the mess.
Police say the man, who is in his fifties, confronted the teens with a golf club as they were trying to steal belongings in his car.
"When he did that, one of the suspects fired a shot at that time, striking him, unfortunately. We knew that vehicle was involved in other car break-in over night," Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
Another area the teens hit was about two miles away on Berkeley drive in Hartford.
That’s where Eyewitness News met one resident who called police when it was happening.
"These three young kids, they were breaking into cars and I just don’t feel safe over here. It’s just crazy," one Hartford resident explained.
Police believe it’s likely teens who broke into dozens of cars overnight throughout the north end of Hartford.
They’re still looking for them tonight.
Police want to stress locking your car doors, don’t leave valuables inside, and take your key fob with you.
If you see someone breaking into a car, call police right away.
That victim who was shot is still in the hospital, but is expected to be okay.
