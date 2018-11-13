HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police said a man with dementia who went missing on Monday was found.
Mario Sementilli, 67, was found in Berlin and hospitalized for evaluation, police siad.
He was last seen around 1 p.m. after he walked out of the Immanuel House on Woodland Street.
Sementilli was described as a white male with ‘salt and pepper’ hair, 5’11” tall and weighing 210 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a brown coat, white t-shirt, blue jeans and brown sneakers, with a black skully cap that had two gray stripes.
According to police, Sementilli has done this in the past and was once located somewhere on Route 9.
