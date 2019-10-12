HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Thousands of runners gave it their all at the Eversource Hartford Marathon on Saturday morning, each with their own reason for the run.
Each year, the marathon brings running veterans and new faces to the start line, but it’s the unwavering commitment that keeps them moving forward to the finish line.
Eighteen-year-old Helen Newman of Granby who is participating in the wheelchair race said her mantra is the Hartford Marathon’s creed of ‘I can. I will.’
“Just knowing that it’s just great distance and knowing the work that I’ve put in both before the race and during the race it’s just great to know that I pushed myself through all of that,” said Newman.
Whether it’s the wheelchair race, relay, full or half marathon, a thunderous crowd cheered the participants on.
Elma May Brey of East Hampton is supporting her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter in the race. “It’s been fun to be here,” said Brey. “It’s been great and it’s a great day for the runners.”
Channel 3 caught up with Maine resident, and winner of the full marathon, Ryan Smith, who said he was swept away by the realization that he took the top prize.
“I thought I actually had a slim chance. There’s a lot of good guys. We have a couple of guys in this field who already have the Olympic-trial standard,” said Smith.
Smith is now qualified for the Olympic trials in Atlanta.
Joining him is Massachusetts resident and women’s winner of the full marathon, Marci Klimek.
“This is Ike one of the big races for the region that I really wanted to do. Everybody talks about it, like how good the course is and like how well organized it is — totally lived up to all expectations,” said Klimek.
More than 10,000 people finished their races by running the courses before them. The Hartford Marathon brings more than 65,000 people to the Hartford area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.