BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A big day for runners Sunday.
For the first time this year, the Hartford Marathon Foundation held an in-person race.
To the sound of the horn, about 500 runners kicked off the Burlington to Collinsville Classic 10K.
"Being in-person, the energy and the enthusiasm, you can't beat it. The adrenaline is fantastic. It really makes us runners thrive," runner Marc Cerrone tells us.
Marc is an active runner that says despite the foundation holding virtual runs...
"It's fantastic. It feels really good to be back live. It's the first I have been able to do before the pandemic," says Cerrone.
Kimberly Markey is also an active runner and says this past year was tough without events like this one.
"Training is the only thing that kept me, mentally, in a good spot. I know a lot of people suffered, because we were isolated from everyone," stated Markey.
And it wasn't just the runners excited to be back.
Volunteers were too.
"It's great to be back out on the course with everyone. It's the energy level that you get with the runners being here, all the volunteers. It's like a family," volunteer Rick Buckley explained.
When it comes to COVID, the foundation required masks for those not running and encouraged social distancing.
Also, the 500 were split into groups of fifty and started at different time slots to avoid clusters.
About an hour later, most runners reached the finish line, got a medal, and many were excited for the upcoming October marathon.
