HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Safety officials went over the security measures planned for the Eversource Hartford Marathon.
The Security and Safety Taskforce for the race met at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
It reviewed protocols and procedures for the event, which is set for Oct. 12.
Up to 10,000 participants are expected to run either the full marathon, half marathon, team relay, 5k or kids races.
Another 2,500 volunteers will be involved in activities throughout next week.
With the addition of vendors and spectators, officials estimate there to be up to 65,000 people in all at the event.
The several agencies and emergency response teams involved in security have extensive training and expertise. They're led by the Hartford police and fire departments, emergency services and medical response teams from Hartford Hospital.
The Hartford Marathon Foundation said it also works closely with supporting communities of East Hartford, West Hartford and South Windsor as well as state and federal departments.
More information on the Eversource Hartford Marathon can be found on its website here.
