HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced via Twitter on Sunday that he was back home after being hospitalized for a few days.
Bronin said he’s battled colitis for more than a decade.
Quick update: back home, resting up & feeling much better, and so incredibly grateful for so many kind words and good wishes! pic.twitter.com/axz4ewJ40g— Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) September 21, 2020
"I am back home, resting up and feeling much better," Bronin said.
Bronin thanked everyone for their support and well-wishes.
Last week, he called the hospital visit a “minor inconvenience, controlled with medication." He said the colitis does flare up from time to time.
“They’ve kept me longer than expected, doing tests & getting things back on track. So far going well,” he said on Thursday.
Bronin said he expects to remain home over the next few days. He also said he’s looking forward to it since his family can’t visit him due to pandemic restrictions.
He also said he’s looking forward to being back in the office.
1/4 It’s always strange talking about personal health, but I felt that this was important to share. For more than a decade, I’ve had colitis — usually just a minor inconvenience, controlled with medication & just means I need to avoid certain foods...— Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) September 17, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.