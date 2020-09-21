Hartford mayor addresses recent city violence

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced via Twitter on Sunday that he was back home after being hospitalized for a few days.

Bronin said he’s battled colitis for more than a decade.

"I am back home, resting up and feeling much better," Bronin said. 

Bronin thanked everyone for their support and well-wishes.

Last week, he called the hospital visit a “minor inconvenience, controlled with medication." He said the colitis does flare up from time to time.

“They’ve kept me longer than expected, doing tests & getting things back on track. So far going well,” he said on Thursday.

Bronin said he expects to remain home over the next few days. He also said he’s looking forward to it since his family can’t visit him due to pandemic restrictions.

He also said he’s looking forward to being back in the office.

