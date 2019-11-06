HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin picked up another term on Tuesday night.
Mayor Luke Bronin was one of six candidates on the ballot, and was the favorite after winning a Democratic primary that was just as crowded.
"It's back to work," Bronin said during an interview with Channel 3 on Wednesday morning. "We've got a lot of work underway and we're going to keep it moving forward."
Bronin touted his economic development and expressed a desire to do more.
"We're always working to attract new companies to Hartford," he said.
Bronin's victory also halted former mayor Eddie Perez's bid for a political comeback. Perez left office after a corruption conviction but was hoping for a return.
On Tuesday night, with just under half the city's 24 precincts reporting, Bronin had 80 percent of the vote, Perez had just under 12, and J. Stan McCauley, a Democrat running on the Republican line, had just under 9 percent.
Bronin said the results show voters agree with how he handled some real serious issues in his first term.
He said he overcame a lot of challenges in his first four years, and he’s ready to move the city forward.
“Over the last four years, we've worked really, really hard to get the city of Hartford moving in the direction. I think we're making some really good progress,” Bronin said.
Bronin also said he avoided bankruptcy in the city thanks to help from the state, and dealt with construction problems with Dunkin Donuts Park.
Now he wants to help the city progress.
"We've got to try to do a whole bunch of things at once, try to create growth, economic development investment and at the same time make sure that we are seeing that opportunity shared throughout our city," Bronin said.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Campaign 2019.
