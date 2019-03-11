HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Things are looking up in Hartford, as the mayor is sending the message that the capital city is “on budget, and on track.”
Mayor Luke Bronin delivered his State of the City address at 5 p.m. Monday evening.
He said the city is on track to finish the fiscal year on budget, and taxes weren’t raised and there is no new debt.
Bronin went on to say that education is going to be a priority.
Governor Ned Lamont’s proposed budget increases education funding for alliance districts, and Hartford is one of them.
Cities are allowed to keep half of that money to spend on city costs, but Bronin is proposing Hartford put all of the money to the school system.
Another key point is the city’s violence.
So far this year, the city has seen five homicides.
Bronin said whenever a young person is involved, directly or indirectly, he wants to set up a response protocol to get victims, victim’s families and friends support.
He illustrates this by telling a story of an 11-year-old who was shot in the arm. When he went to visit the child the next day, he was shocked to see him all alone.
He said that encounter motivated him to change that.
“The problem wasn’t the lack of organizations or agencies or even that the agencies weren’t coordinating with each other, which we know happens too often. The problem as the complete lack of a formalized, rapid and sustained response from all stakeholders,” Bronin said.
He went on to talk about the urgency to turn neighborhoods around and the positive business impacts that happened this year, focusing on the Frog Hollow, Parkville and Capitol Avenue areas.
Channel 3 will have more on Eyewitness News at 11pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.