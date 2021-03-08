HARTFORD (WFSB) - In his state of the city address, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin mourns the lives claimed by the coronavirus.
So far, he says more than 14-thousand city residents have contracted the virus.
After remembering the lives lost, the mayor looks toward the rebuild, focusing on children and schools, but he’s also prioritizing activities.
"Not just for our kids, but for our community as a whole," Bronin said.
That’s because the greater Hartford region, just like Fairfield County, is seeing growth.
People are fleeing packed cities, finding comfort in the lifestyle Connecticut offers.
"Who we are is now an in-demand product. Backyards, good schools, easy commutes," Metro Hartford Alliance CEO David Griggs said.
Griggs says this is an opportunity that the city and the state needs to seize.
"We need to help our new residents find their people so we can keep them. If we don’t, within nine months, studies show, we stand a good chance of losing them," he said.
Mayor Bronin offers this as a starting point.
"Beginning at least in mid-July, Hartford should be alive again with art and music and dance and sports and food every single day and every single night again," Bronin said.
Realtors know Connecticut is a destination and Griggs says even after the devastation of the virus, we could look back on this moment as a turning point for our capital city and our state.
"We need them to grow, and to spend money at our restaurants and our clubs," Bronin said.
Also from tonight’s speech, mayor Bronin is pushing for high speed rail, wanting to be a bridge between New York and Boston. He also wants to emphasize this, the riverfront—and really use it to its full potential.
