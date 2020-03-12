HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Public Schools will be closed indefinitely starting Monday, March 16.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is expected to make an announcement regarding the closure at 5:30 p.m.
A handful of Connecticut school districts are closing for two weeks or more because of the coronavirus.
Hartford officials said they'll re-evaluate the closure in two weeks.
They are also planning to ensure students have access to meals during any closure of schools.
Neighboring West Hartford schools announced on Thursday afternoon that schools there will be shutting down for two weeks.
In Hartford, Sand School on Main Street dismissed at noon on Thursday.
A staff member there recently returned from a trip from London and has a low-grade fever. The staff member is in quarantine at home.
The school is closed for a deep cleaning and the school system has notified the Hartford Health Department.
There is no confirmation that the staff member has COVID-19, but they are following the guidelines.
The state requires students to be in the classroom for 180 days, but Governor Ned Lamont announced that he is going to waive that requirement of student instruction, so superintendents have the flexibility to make decisions.
If schools were to shut down in Hartford, many parents said they don’t know what they will do because they can’t take time off.
See the full list of other school districts, colleges, and universities that have made schedule changes here.
