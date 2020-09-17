HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced via Twitter on Thursday that he has been in the hospital for a few days.
He said for more than a decade he’s battled colitis.
While it’s usually just a “minor inconvenience, controlled with medication,” he said, it does flare up.
Over the weekend, he said it flared up, so he checked in to the hospital, per his doctor’s recommendation.
“They’ve kept me longer than expected, doing tests & getting things back on track. So far going well,” he said on Thursday.
Bronin said he’s expecting to be home in the next few days, saying he’s looking forward to it since his family can’t visit him due to pandemic restrictions.
He also said he’s looking forward to being back in the office.
1/4 It’s always strange talking about personal health, but I felt that this was important to share. For more than a decade, I’ve had colitis — usually just a minor inconvenience, controlled with medication & just means I need to avoid certain foods...— Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) September 17, 2020
