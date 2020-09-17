Hartford mayor addresses recent city violence

Hartford mayor Luke Bronin (WFSB File)

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced via Twitter on Thursday that he has been in the hospital for a few days.

He said for more than a decade he’s battled colitis.

While it’s usually just a “minor inconvenience, controlled with medication,” he said, it does flare up.

Over the weekend, he said it flared up, so he checked in to the hospital, per his doctor’s recommendation.

“They’ve kept me longer than expected, doing tests & getting things back on track. So far going well,” he said on Thursday.

Bronin said he’s expecting to be home in the next few days, saying he’s looking forward to it since his family can’t visit him due to pandemic restrictions.

He also said he’s looking forward to being back in the office.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.