HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A day after the governor directed Connecticut State Police to provide additional resources to the city of Hartford, the mayor held a virtual town hall meeting to address public safety.
The meeting, which included the Hartford police chief and other leaders, covered several topics surrounding the recent uptick in violence that’s being seen in the city, along with what's being done to combat it.
Mayor Luke Bronin shared facts from recent acts of violence within the city, as well as arrests that have been made surrounding those events.
Just this past week was a hectic one for Hartford police, with multiple shootings having been reported.
The latest one resulted in two officers being injured after their car collided with the suspect’s.
Hartford police said there's been a 54 percent increase in shootings as compared to this time last year, with 63 more shootings having happened across the city, compared to last October.
Following Friday's order from Gov. Lamont, 15 Connecticut State Police personnel will be assisting local detectives in tracking down stolen cars and identifying people involved in the latest sprees.
On Friday, Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said officers are changing their schedules to match the times when there is peak violence, and changing their walking beats.
“Our walking beats are now concentrated in the areas that we see the most gun violence. The areas that we have the best chance of seeing stolen vehicles before they're involved in a shooting,” Thody said.
He added that there is a correlation between stolen cars and shootings, so they’ve been working with towns where some of the vehicles are coming from.
Leaders say state police will not be patrolling the streets, but will be behind the scenes focusing on quelling the gun violence.
