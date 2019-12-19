HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After winning re-election in November, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is looking ahead at the new year.
Bronin said he is confident the city has overcome the challenges he faced in his first term, and now it’s time to move forward, albeit with caution.
“The progress we've made is real, but it's fragile, and we have to defend it,” Bronin said.
He also said he believes Hartford is set up for economic growth.
The city has faced bankruptcy, thanks to a budget deficit north of $50 million, and a state bailout of more than $500 million over decades stabilized the budget.
“We are not done with tough choices, we're going to have to stay disciplined for a long, long time,” Bronin said.
He added that the stable budget is just one of the things making Hartford attractive to developers.
A developer purchased a key apartment building near Pratt Street, and plans are moving along for development around Bushnell Park.
The city also won its legal battle with developer Centerplan, opening up land for development around Dunkin Donuts Park.
However, Bronin says things are happening all over the city.
“You've got important projects happening in Westbrook Village and Bose Park, in the Parkville neighborhood, in the Coltsville area, and in the downtown as well,” Bronin said.
He adds that he also wants to focus on education and quality of life issues.
The city closed schools due to low enrollment, but Bronin says the city is investing to improve schools that remain open.
“While we have a smaller number of neighborhood schools, they're learning environments that are worthy of our kids,” he said.
One big decision Bronin will have to make is the next police chief. Interim Chief Jason Thody took over in April, after Former chief David Rosado left after just 14 months.
“It's critical to me to have a partner in a police chief who understands the importance of accountability and transparency,” Bronin said.
He plans to begin his search early next year, saying he wants a national search, but is open to the local hunt others in the city suggest.
The search comes as Hartford police have been in the news for the wrong reasons. Just last month, there were reports an officer told a sexual assault victim that she would ruin someone's life.
Other incidents this year included officers insulting Hartford residents on social media, and one officer accused of domestic violence against an underage girl.
Bronin doesn't think these are signs of a broader culture problem.
“I suspect in any large department, any police department or any other large department in almost any city, you're going to find examples of misconduct,” Bronin said.
The department has commissioned a study into the overall culture, but Bronin says Thody has done well.
“I give a lot of credit to the leadership of the police department right now for being willing to shine a light on their problems, to talk about them openly,” Bronin said.
