HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A ransomware attack forced officials to cancel Hartford Public Schools' first day of school.
Hartford Public Schools confirmed that there would be no in person or online classes on Tuesday.
Mayor Luke Bronin said during a 10 a.m. news conference that there is no time frame yet for when the school year will begin.
He also said that he didn't believe any private or personal information was stolen.
“We are often the subject of cyber attacks," Bronin said. "This was however, the most extensive and significant attack that the city has been subject to certainly in the last five years."
The agencies that manage the network infrastructure for the district notified school leaders that a virus caused an outage to critical systems.
More than 200 of the city's 300 servers were affected. One impacted area included the communication of transportation routes to bus companies.
"If we know we have nearly 4,000 students that are expecting to come to school relying on bus transportation, then we have to make that available and accessible to our students," Bronin said.
Power School, the student information system used by Hartford schools, was compromised by the attack. It was restored within seven hours.
“As you know, we are heavily relying on all of our technology and our staffs’ ability to access that technology in order to deliver remote instruction,” said Hartford Superintendent of Schools Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.
Other systems were restored overnight.
Restoration efforts for the affected systems continued Tuesday morning.
IT teams are assessing the ‘on staff technology,’ specifically desktops.
Devices students have are connected to a cloud based platform so they were not affected by the ransomware attack.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said that the Connecticut State Police's cyber security unit and the U.S. attorney general's office will investigate the attack. The FBI was also notified and is investigating.
"It's unacceptable and what a terrible thing to do to our kids at the beginning of school," Bysiewicz said. "We are going to do everything in our power to bring whoever did this to justice, because this is a bad thing and I can’t imagine criminals taking advantage of young kids."
Tuesday was supposed to be the day that students were welcomed back for the new academic year.
"I feel for the families and the school community in Hartford," said state education commissioner Miguel Cardona. "They were ready to go. They worked really hard to plan and then something like this happens. But you know safety first."
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(2) comments
Where is official designation of this as "ransomware?" Superintendent said in interview that part of system restored; did Hartford pay a ransom? Is the Superintendent lying as to extent of this hack? Is WFSB scamming for readers with fake headlines? We have the Hartford Courant and CNN for garbage news sources, do we really need another?
This happened in Wolcott, too. They paid the ransom.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.