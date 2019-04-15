HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin submitted his budget to city leaders on Monday afternoon.
The mayor said his administration is focused on staying the course, offering up a balanced and disciplined budget for 2020.
He said the new budget recommendations don't raise taxes or borrow money.
The proposed budget is $573 million, which is about $4 million more over last year's budget.
The mayor said the budget delivers essential services only with 50 percent of the funds allocated to Hartford Public Schools.
Another bulk of the funding will go to public safety, and a little extra investment in quality of life.
“We have done a lot of work to move this city from crisis to stability. Our goal now is to move this city from stability to strength that is what this budget is about,” Bronin said.
Some areas of interest in the budget include:
Police recruitment, including funds for 60 new officers
Reestablishing a forestry division within public works
Traffic improvements including updates to traffic signals, signs, and infrastructure
Rodent control after increasing complaints from people living in the city
“This is a budget that is about maintaining our discipline, maintaining the focus on the long term strength of our city and making sure we continue to provide a foundation we can build this city on for years ahead,” Bronin said.
Last year the city adopted a five-year financial recovery plan that was approved by the municipal accountability review board.
The city workforce dramatically downsizing over the years, excluding public safety workers, it's 50 workers smaller than the number of workers five years ago.
“We’re focused on staying the course, staying disciplined and most of all working to grow the city,” Bronin said.
The submission is just a proposal for now.
The City Council will begin looking it over and have hearings from each department.
As long as there are no major adjustments, it could be approved as soon as next month.
Read the full proposal here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.