HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is announcing he will nominate interim Police Chief Jason Thody to serve as chief of police.
The announcement is happening at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Thody has been leading the department since April of 2019 after Chief David Rosado stepped down to move to the private sector.
He's been a member of the department for more than two decades after starting as a cadet in 1996.
“After many conversations in the community and a lot of deliberation over the past few weeks, I have come to the conclusion that our city and our police department would benefit more from continuity than from another change in leadership right now,” said Mayor Bronin. “I’ve worked closely with Interim Chief Thody over the past nine months, and I’ve seen his willingness to tackle tough issues openly and honestly, his commitment to building a culture of professionalism and accountability, and most of all, his personal commitment to the Hartford community and to the spirit of community policing. For me, the bottom line is this: the department is moving in the right direction, and after giving it a lot of thought, I don’t think this is the right time for yet another leadership change, or for a long national search that would create uncertainty and instability as we prepare for another summer."
