HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People in Hartford will get a better idea about the city's financial situation on Monday.
Mayor Luke Bronin announced that he'll hold his sixth State of the City address, as required by the city charter.
It'll be a virtual address that will be delivered at 5 p.m.
Channel 3 plans to live stream it.
A live broadcast will also happen on Hartford Public Access Television and on the city's Facebook page.
