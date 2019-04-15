HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is submitting his budget to city leaders on Monday afternoon.
It’s happening at Monday at 3 p.m. at Hartford City Hall.
Stream the press conference here.
According to the city, Bronin’s budget includes “investments in public safety, youth engagement, quality of life, and education.”
It also includes no property tax increase, no new borrowing, and is consistent with the city’s five-year financial plan.
Last month, Bronin delivered his ‘state of the city’ address, saying Hartford was “on budget, and on track.”
He said the city was on track to finish the fiscal year on budget, and taxes weren’t raised and there is no new debt.
Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for more on the budget proposal.
